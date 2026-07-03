Aston Villa rival Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United in Neil El Aynaoui race

Aston Villa will look to sign 25-year-old Moroccan international Neil El Aynaoui from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are also interested in Neil El Aynaoui. The AS Roma midfielder’s “dazzling physical and technical prowess” have reportedly “set off alarm bells” among the Premier League clubs, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are also closely monitoring his progress.

Neil El Aynaoui and his time in Serie A so far

Neil El Aynaoui has made considerably progress since joining AS Roma from RC Lens last summer. The French-born midfielder chose Morocco as his national team and alternated in and out of Roma’s starting XI in his debut season with the Serie A club due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, but he helped the Giallorossi secure a top-four finish in the Italian top flight.

El Aynaoui has only managed 1,703 minutes of game time in 34 appearances for AS Roma thus far while contributing two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, the Moroccan international has been delightful at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing an integral role in another memorable campaign for the Atlas Lions, having been a first-choice starter in the engine room.

What next?

Aston Villa will pursue a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, as Douglas Luiz has not completed a permanent move to Villa Park. Additionally, the Villans are worried about Boubacar Kamara’s fitness due to his absence with a long-term knee injury. So, the versatile El Aynaoui has emerged as a viable target, as he possesses the progressive ability and defensive acumen to provide a solid presence in the central areas.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Neil El Aynaoui makes sense. The Blues are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge amid his reported desire to embark on a new adventure. The AS Roma midfielder fits the bill with his qualities, though he must improve his productivity to replace Fernandez.

As for Liverpool, El Aynaoui’s ability to play as a holding midfielder makes him an attractive target, as he can allow Ryan Gravenberch to play his natural game. Meanwhile, Manchester United must pursue a versatile midfielder after losing Casemiro as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury.

Per Fichajes, several other Premier League clubs are also vying for his signature, and a summer move away from AS Roma is on the cards. However, it is unclear how much the Serie A giants are demanding to sell the in-demand midfielder.