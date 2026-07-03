Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea keen on Neil El Aynaoui

A host of Premier League teams are showing interest in Neil El Aynaoui following his impressive displays for Morocco at the World Cup.

Neil El Aynaoui, the 25-year-old AS Roma midfielder, is being targeted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea this summer following his World Cup displays for Morocco, per Team Talk.

El Aynaoui joined Roma last summer from RC Lens and has been instrumental in helping the Italian side qualify for the Champions League. His energetic midfield style, demonstrated in Roma’s Champions League qualification and Morocco’s World Cup displays, aligns with the intensity favoured by Liverpool and Manchester United. His performances have attracted the attention of top Premier League clubs, all reportedly interested in exploring a summer move.

Club interest and market positioning

It appears the trio are part of a group of clubs that have been in touch with intermediaries over enquiries for El Aynaoui. Those close to the player’s representatives believe there could be a big opportunity for El Aynaoui, which could lead to more concrete Premier League interest. Given the names mentioned in the report, such as Manchester United, the club are interested in recruiting multiple players for their midfield. Having missed out to Tottenham on Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United are looking at other options. Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is among them, and now the report also links them with El Aynaoui.

Chelsea and Liverpool also in the mix

Chelsea are also considering changes to their midfield setup. While they are targeting a move for Granit Xhaka, there could be a need for an additional midfielder if they end up losing Enzo Fernandez amid links with an exit.

Liverpool are also in the market for a midfielder. They might see the 25-year-old Serie A midfielder as the right fit for their energetic playing style, with similarities to the intensity of Roma’s system. They are expected to be in the thick of things if El Aynaoui becomes available, alongside Manchester United and Chelsea.

Roma, however, will be eager to demand a significant fee given how the market has evolved in the Premier League over the last few weeks. Any sale would require a considerable offer on the table.