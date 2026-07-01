Manchester United set to make move to sign Alex Scott

Manchester United will look to sign 22-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott from Bournemouth this summer after missing out on Mateus Fernandes.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Alex Scott is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they are ready to explore a move for the 22-year-old Bournemouth midfield sensation after Mateus Fernandes chose to join Tottenham Hotspur.

However, per Ben Jacobs, Bournemouth will attempt to tie the Englishman to a new contract, which will include a release clause. The Cherries currently value the youngster at £80 million, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham also vying for his signature. Meanwhile, a report by Sky Sports has revealed that Arsenal and Manchester United are the front-runners to sign Scott this summer.

Alex Scott and his career so far

Alex Scott has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 22-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with six goals and five assists.

The youngster’s exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Widespread reports have linked Arsenal with Alex Scott for months, and their interest makes sense. While the North London club signed multiple midfielders last summer, Christian Norgaard faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Additionally, with Martin Zubimendi losing his status as a first-choice starter for Arsenal in the final weeks of the 2025/26 season, Mikel Arteta needs an alternative to the Spaniard.

As for Manchester United, Casemiro has departed from Old Trafford as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, and he will miss most of the upcoming campaign due to a long-term knee injury. So, Manchester United must sign multiple midfielders in the coming weeks, with Scott being an option worth considering.

Also Read: Five players Arsenal must sell ahead of a decisive summer window

However, Bournemouth recently knocked back an approach by Arsenal, hoping to keep Scott at the Vitality Stadium for another season. With Ben Jacobs and Sky Sports also suggesting a similar stance, a summer move to either Arsenal or Manchester United is unlikely, even though both clubs are the front-runners to land the English midfielder.