Chelsea hopeful of signing Granit Xhaka with £17 million bid

Chelsea are hopeful of landing an agreement with Sunderland for key target Granit Xhaka after seeing their initial bid rejected.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are hopeful of reaching an agreement with Sunderland for Granit Xhaka. The report states there is a possibility of a new offer worth £17 million, which the Blues feel could prove enough to seal the deal with the Black Cats, who have taken a firm stance on their skipper for the time being.

Xhaka emerged as a surprise Chelsea target in recent days, with Xabi Alonso the architect behind the pursuit. The 33-year-old Swiss international has enjoyed a sensational few years since leaving Arsenal, having won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen and moved to Sunderland last summer for £13 million plus £4 million in add-ons, a signing that proved decisive for the Black Cats’ season—quashing relegation concerns and earning them Europa League qualification.

Chelsea to actively pursue Granit Xhaka?

Chelsea became active in pursuing Xhaka in recent days, with Sunderland quick to decline an initial offer they felt fell far short of their valuation. Per David Ornstein, the midfielder is valued at around £8 million by Sunderland internally, though the club’s public asking price remains higher. The club are working to retain their skipper, having declared him not for sale.

Xhaka is understood to have agreed personal terms with Chelsea, a development that could strengthen the Blues’ pursuit despite Sunderland’s public stance. Fresh talks between the two clubs are expected, and the Swiss star’s desire to reunite with former boss Alonso at Stamford Bridge may exert further pressure on Sunderland’s resistance.

Chelsea to make new Granit Xhaka offer?

Chelsea are now hoping a new £17 million deal could push the transfer over the line, as they are hopeful of an agreement with the Black Cats. The figure itself may appear reasonable, as this might cover the amount the club may have potentially paid for the Swiss star.

While Chelsea are hopeful, they may have to dig deep to get an agreement in place, as there is a chance Sunderland may demand slightly more to sell their key midfielder. With Alonso pushing to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge, it might be a case of when rather than if.