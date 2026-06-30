Sunderland going all out to keep Granit Xhaka amid Chelsea links

Chelsea are targeting Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka as a priority midfield signing under manager Xabi Alonso, but the Black Cats are determined to fend off their interest and keep the 33-year-old this summer.

Xabi Alonso and Granit Xhaka played key roles in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title-winning campaign, and the newly-appointed Chelsea head coach is now keen to reunite with Xhaka in west London. However, Sunderland have made it abundantly clear they will not sanction his departure.

According to a report by Football Insider, club officials are pressing hard to persuade Xhaka to stay, viewing him as indispensable both on and off the pitch. The Black Cats rejected an opening £8 million bid from Chelsea as well below the player’s value, and remain committed to keeping their captain after his influence helped secure European qualification.

Xhaka arrived from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and quickly became central to Sunderland’s midfield, his leadership and Premier League pedigree proving invaluable to their campaign. Despite Sunderland’s firm stance, the transfer saga may not be over.

Recent reports indicate Chelsea are preparing an improved offer after their initial approach was dismissed, while discussions between the two clubs are expected to continue. Xhaka is also understood to be open to the prospect of working with Alonso once again, although he has remained respectful of Sunderland’s position throughout the negotiations.

Sunderland cannot afford to lose Xhaka

For Sunderland, Xhaka’s departure would be a significant setback ahead of a campaign including European football. His leadership is regarded as crucial to a squad aiming to build on last season’s success.

Chelsea are preparing an improved offer, but the Wearside club’s hierarchy have made clear they will not sell without a fee that reflects Xhaka’s influence, and expect talks between the clubs to continue.

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The Swiss International is in the twilight stages of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. The opportunity to reunite with Alonso will be hard to turn down as well. Chelsea could offer a platform to fight for trophies in the final year of his career. There is no doubt that the player will be tempted to join. It remains to be seen whether the Blues come forward with an improved offer to convince Sunderland.