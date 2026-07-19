Eintracht Frankfurt relaxed on Hugo Larsson future amid emerging links

A move to the Premier League may not be on the cards for 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson this summer.

According to a report by German outlet Absolut Fussball, Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in Hugo Larsson. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt prospect.

However, per Absolut Fussball, the Eagles are relaxed on the situation and are not concerned about losing Larsson to a Premier League club in the coming weeks. Additionally, Larsson remains committed to the Bundesliga club, leaving his Premier League suitors in a difficult position.

Hugo Larsson and his progress

Hugo Larsson is part of the latest generation of Swedish footballers who are taking European football by storm. The 22-year-old midfielder has made significant progress since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Malmo FF in July 2023; he hit the ground running at the Bundesliga club and has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country in the last three seasons.

The Swedish international has made over 100 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt thus far while chipping in with ten goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, Larsson’s progress has piqued the attention of high-profile clubs in the last few years. Premier League bigwigs, in particular, ave been keen on signing the youngster, with Manchester United and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Hugo Larsson has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as the Red Devils want to round up their midfield overhaul by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window. Larsson, with his skill set of accurate passing, deep-lying playmaking, and efficient pressing, fits the bill for Manchester United.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have already sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Additionally, they are concerned about Bruno Guimaraes’s long-term future, as the Brazilian midfielder is pushing to join Arsenal. So, Newcastle United must recruit a player who can do it all, making Larsson an appealing option.

While the Swede’s age profile adds to his appeal, his reaffirmed commitment to Eintracht Frankfurt forces Manchester United and Newcastle United to look elsewhere. A summer deal looks unlikely at this stage.