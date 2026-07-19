AS Roma prioritising Zakaria El Ouahdi move amid Premier League links

AS Roma will look to sign 24-year-old Moroccan international Zakaria El Ouahdi from Belgian club KRC Genk this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Crystal Palace and Everton are also interested in Zakaria El Ouahdi. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old KRC Genk defender. However, a deal will not be straightforward, as he has emerged as a priority target for AS Roma.

Who is Zakaria El Ouahdi?

Zakaria El Ouahdi has established himself as one of the most dependable full-backs in the Jupiler Pro League since joining KRC Genk from RWDM Brussels in September 2023. Born in Antwerp, the player spent his formative years in Belgium, passing through the academies at Beerschot, Chase Antwerpen, Zulte Waregem, Berchem Sport, and Rupel Boom. However, he has risen in prominence at KRC Genk.

The 24-year-old was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 45 outings across all competitions, a superb output for a full-back. Meanwhile, El Ouahdi’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move away from KRC Genk in the coming weeks may be on the cards for the Moroccan international.

A man in demand

AS Roma will pursue a right-back during the off-season, as Wesley faces an uncertain future at Stadio Olimpico amid his links with several European bigwigs. If the Brazilian international leaves, Gian Piero Gasperini will face a steep drop in quality on the right flank, forcing the Giallorossi to return to the market for a right-back.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s long-standing interest in Zakaria El Ouahdi makes sense. The Eagles are in a spot of bother over Daniel Munoz’s long-term future amid his reported links with several high-profile clubs. Even if Munoz stays, Pierre Sage needs two top-notch options for the right-back berth ahead of his team’s UEFA Europa League campaign.

As for Everton, the Merseyside club wanted to sign El Ouahdi in the winter transfer window, but a move did not materialise. David Moyes’s right-back options have been unreliable, and Seamus Coleman has called time on his fruitful stint with the Toffees. Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with Everton, and a summer exit is possible. El Ouahdi is thus an option worth considering for Everton.

Meanwhile, the Africa Foot report has suggested that the Moroccan international is a target for PSV Eindhoven. Additionally, the report suggests KRC Genk will demand around €15 million to part ways with El Ouahdi. The valuation adds to his appeal, particularly for the Premier League suitors, as they can easily afford to pay that valuation.