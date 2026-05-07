Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City, Tottenham eyeing Wesley move

Wesley Franca has been linked with a move away from Italian club AS Roma at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding in Italy since the move from Flamengo. According to Calciomercato.It, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to bring him to the Premier League at the end of the season. They will also face competition from Spanish champions Barcelona.

The 22-year-old right back has seven goal contributions this season, and he has been one of the best fullbacks in Italy. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and La Liga. The opportunity to join a bigger club will be exciting for the Brazilian. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Arsenal are expected to sell Ben White at the end of the season. They will need to replace him, and the Brazilian would be the ideal acquisition. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and they could groom him into a future star.

On the other hand, Manchester City will need to add more depth at right back as well. They have been using Matheus Nunes in that position this season, but the Portuguese international is better suited to central midfield. Rico Lewis is also expected to leave the club in the summer. They will need to invest in a quality full back, and the 22-year-old Brazilian would be ideal.

Arsenal and Manchester City are among the biggest clubs in England, and the opportunity to play for them will be exciting for the South American.

Spurs and Barcelona eyeing Wesley move

Tottenham are monitoring his situation as well, but they already have Pedro Porro and Djed Spence. It would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in Wesley. They should look to focus on signing a quality central defender instead.

As for Barcelona, they have been using Jules Kounde as a right-back, and they could use a more specialist fullback to help them at both ends of the park. The 22-year-old has the quality to play for a top club like Barcelona, and it would be an attractive move for him.