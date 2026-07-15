Manchester United face Aston Villa battle for Manu Kone, price tag rises

Manchester United remain interested in a move for Manu Kone despite Roma raising their asking price to €60 million, although they face fresh competition from Aston Villa.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, the Red Devils are keen to explore the opportunity, but Unai Emery’s side are also eager to address their growing issues in midfield.

Manchester United are thought to be interested in signing another midfielder following the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. The Red Devils view Kone as an alternative to Ederson, after calling off the move for the latter following reports of a failed medical.

The club have been in touch with the Frenchman’s camp in a bid to understand his desire to move to Old Trafford, although things have not progressed with AS Roma just yet.

Manu Kone has taken the World Cup seriously and performed admirably for France, starting their round-of-16 and quarter-final clashes. He was dropped to the bench for the semi-finals, but his overall displays at the tournament have cemented interest from top clubs, including Manchester United.

Roma’s €60m demand and the Aston Villa threat

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini recently indicated the possibility of selling Kone in the summer due to FFP pressures. However, the club are likely to decide on his future after the World Cup, which could give Manchester United time to gather more information on his situation.

Having signed Andrey Santos and then Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, the Red Devils are looking to add another midfielder before the window closes. However, their move for the Belgian has created fresh problems at Villa Park, as Unai Emery faces a crunch period in addressing his midfield situation.

According to ASRoma-Live, Manchester United will face competition from Villa in the race for the 25-year-old Frenchman, with Emery’s side eager to explore a move. Roma have reportedly increased the asking price from €50 million to €60 million following the midfielder’s rise at the World Cup, a price Premier League clubs are equipped to meet.

Villa’s urgent midfield rebuild

Aston Villa are expecting key midfielder Boubacar Kamara to remain out for a few more months following his knee injury, while they have lost Amadou Onana to an ACL injury during the World Cup. Lucas Bergvall is a reported link that may hold substance, although the Kone interest aligns more closely with Villa’s needs.

His box-to-box and holding versatility match Amadou Onana’s profile, making him a more direct replacement. Things around Kone could become clearer once the World Cup concludes, as Manchester United are a major threat to Villa in the race for the Roma midfielder.