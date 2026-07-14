Aston Villa stepping up interest in Lucas Bergvall to replace Youri Tielemans

Aston Villa’s summer planning has been shaped by the expected departure of Youri Tielemans, whose influence has grown steadily under Unai Emery.

The Belgian has offered experience, composure and tactical intelligence, making his imminent exit a difficult one to absorb. Manchester United are set to complete the move after activating Tielemans’ £35 million release clause. Villa were aware that interest could develop and have already identified potential replacements rather than waiting for the transfer to be finalised.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has emerged as a genuine target. The 20-year-old is understood to be open to leaving North London and would welcome the opportunity to join Villa, although there has not yet been direct contact between the clubs.

Tielemans’ departure is expected to accelerate the process. Villa are already set to strengthen their midfield with Johan Manzambi. However, the Villans want another addition who can bring greater control and defensive structure. Bergvall is not yet a natural holding midfielder, but Villa believe his technical quality, energy and tactical flexibility could allow him to develop into a more complete central player under Emery.

Why Bergvall could evolve into Tielemans’s long-term replacement

From a tactical perspective, Bergvall would not immediately replicate Tielemans’s role. The Belgian is an experienced tempo-setter who can receive under pressure, slow matches down and dictate possession from deeper areas. Bergvall is currently more dynamic and instinctive, preferring to carry the ball forward and support attacks.

That difference does not make him a poor fit and Emery has a strong record of refining young midfielders and could gradually improve Bergvall’s defensive positioning, scanning and decision-making without removing the progressive qualities that make him exciting.

His mobility would suit Villa’s pressing structure, while his ability to operate as a No. 8, advanced midfielder or wider central option would provide tactical flexibility. Alongside a more defensive partner, Bergvall could become the midfielder responsible for breaking lines and linking transitions.

The main concern is whether Aston Villa need a ready-made controller rather than another developmental player. With Manzambi arriving, adding Bergvall could leave the midfield short of proven defensive discipline unless another specialist is also recruited.

Should Aston Villa accelerate the move?

Bergvall is an excellent long-term target, but he should not be treated as a direct Tielemans replacement from day one. Villa would be investing in potential, energy and technical quality rather than immediate control. If Emery is given time to develop him and the club also secures a more defensively reliable midfielder, this could become a very smart deal.