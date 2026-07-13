Youri Tielemans set to join Manchester United, deal being finalised

Aston Villa playmaker Youri Tielemans is on the verge of joining Manchester United in a deal worth £35 million this summer.

According to an update by David Ornstein on The Athletic, Aston Villa would have preferred to keep Youri Tielemans for the long haul. However, the Villans have little choice to retain the 29-year-old midfielder’s services due to the presence of a release clause in his contract.

Per David Ornstein, Tielemans has interest from elsewhere but favours a move to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window. The two parties are in contact to finalise a deal, and reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he will undergo his medical tests at Manchester United this week.

Youri Tielemans and his time at Aston Villa so far

Youri Tielemans has made considerable progress since joining Aston Villa in a Bosman move in July 2023 after his contract with Leicester City expired. While the 29-year-old was slow off the blocks, he has gradually become a pivotal figure in the middle of the park for the West Midlands outfit.

The Belgian international has made 134 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 25 assists. Meanwhile, Tielemans’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Youri Tielemans has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects a midfield rebuild following Casemiro’s free-agent departure. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte will miss most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury. Mainoo is Manchester United’s only fit senior central midfielder in Michael Carrick’s squad.

While Andrey Santos is on the cusp of arriving from Chelsea, Manchester United must sign at least two more midfielders to be prepared for a long and gruelling 2026/27 campaign. Ederson was understood to be close to a move for weeks, but the deal has reportedly collapsed this week due to issues in his medical tests.

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Tielemans is not just a viable alternative to Ederson, but a more suitable target for Manchester United due to his vast Premier League experience and physical profile. The Belgian midfielder has also improved his defensive game, and he has the characteristics to hit the ground running at Old Trafford. With talks reaching the final stages, the move should become official soon.