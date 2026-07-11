Manchester United eyeing Manu Kone as Ederson alternative, face Real Madrid threat

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Manu Kone as an alternative to Ederson, with Real Madrid also keen on the AS Roma star.

Manchester United are considering Manu Kone as an alternative to Ederson following the collapse of the Brazilian’s proposed move, according to ESPN Brazil. The AS Roma midfielder, who plays for France, is also attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Manchester United agreed a deal for Ederson in the early stages of the summer window, but the transfer collapsed, per Fabrizio Romano. With Michael Carrick needing midfielders following the departure of Casemiro and the long-term knee injury suffered by Manuel Ugarte, the club have already taken their first steps by agreeing a deal for Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

ESPN Brazil also reported Manchester United’s interest in Kone, though no fee has been cited for the France international. Kone does not lack interest in the market, with PSG and Arsenal also linked with the midfielder recently, according to reports.

Manchester United face Real Madrid’s threat

Kone matches Ederson’s box-to-box profile, offering defensive stability in midfield, a role Carrick has lacked since Casemiro’s departure. Manchester United could make efforts to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford, although they face a major threat from Real Madrid for the midfielder.

Real Madrid are looking for a new midfielder to strengthen Jose Mourinho’s squad, as they have been linked with several prominent names in that regard. Now, they are eager to explore a move for Kone. If he joins, he would reunite with Tchouaméni while competing for a midfield spot alongside Valverde, Silva, and Camavinga.

Real Madrid are exploring the midfield market

Kone is not the only player on Real Madrid’s shortlist, as the report from Fichajes states they are preparing a €60 million offer for the France international. A bid of that value would be viable for both Real Madrid and Manchester United. However, Real Madrid are also looking at other options, including Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, according to another report.

Also Read: Andrey Santos is the right kind of midfielder for Manchester United

Recently, Real Madrid released a statement distancing themselves from Enzo Fernandez, who had been thought to be their key target. However, Mourinho remains intent on signing a new midfielder at all costs, and he could push the club to explore moves for familiar names such as Kone. Should they succeed, it would represent another blow for Manchester United.