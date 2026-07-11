Liverpool, Manchester United in contact for Joao Gomes move

Liverpool and Manchester United’s search for midfielders has led them towards Joao Gomes, whose move to Atletico Madrid has stalled.

Manchester United are eyeing a deal for Wolves star Joao Gomes as an alternative to Ederson after the latter failed to complete his proposed move, according to Globo Esporte. Liverpool are also keen on the Wolves star, with the two interested clubs already reaching out to enquire about the Brazilian midfielder, who has seen a €45 million move to Atletico Madrid collapse.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X that the proposed deal for Ederson had collapsed due to multiple factors. His late call-up to Brazil’s World Cup squad prevented him from completing his medical before the tournament began. As soon as their elimination from the tournament was confirmed, reports emerged that the Brazilian national team’s medical examination had revealed concerns.

Joao Gomes the Ederson alternative?

Per Fabrizio Romano, Joao Gomes experienced a similar transfer summer after agreeing an Atletico Madrid move in May when Wolves dropped to the Championship. The collapse of that deal comes as Atletico Madrid are now reportedly closing in on Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand instead.

Manchester United had enquired about Gomes before he agreed the Atletico Madrid move, and now the Red Devils are back in the race. It is not yet clear how much the Wolves star would cost, but it may be that Michael Carrick’s side look to pay a figure similar to what Wolves had agreed with the Spanish club.

Gomes has extensive Premier League experience, having played 130 times across all competitions for the Midlands side. The Red Devils had been tracking the 25-year-old midfielder for well over a year, and the collapse of the Ederson move may revive their interest in him.

Liverpool to join the Joao Gomes hunt?

Liverpool are also thought to be interested in bringing in a new midfielder to strengthen their setup and have enquired about Gomes. The search for a midfield addition is no secret, as they had long been interested in names such as Adam Wharton, although their interest in the Crystal Palace star is reportedly waning.

Ayyoub Bouaddi was also mentioned as a target recently, according to reports, while there were links to Alex Scott, whom manager Andoni Iraola knows well from their time together at Bournemouth. Liverpool may now consider Gomes as an option, particularly because of his price, which is reportedly in the €45 million region, according to the report, which states that this was the figure agreed with Atletico Madrid.