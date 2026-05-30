Manchester United submit enquiry to sign Joao Gomes

Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Wolves midfield mainstay Joao Gomes, who will cost a significant sum.

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United have made an approach for Joao Gomes as they look to revamp their midfield ahead of the 2026/27 season. The Red Devils are quite keen on signing the £80million-rated Brazilian, who is also on the radar of their rivals Arsenal.

Following an impressive rise at Flamengo, Gomes made the move to England at the start of 2023 to join Wolves. He has gone on to make 130 appearances, contributing towards 14 goals. While the player prefers playing as a central midfielder, he is equally effective in a holding role.

The 25-year-old has a solid defensive base. He can keep the ball under extreme pressure and initiate counter-attacks. The South American midfielder still has four years left on his deal, but multiple top clubs are ready to prise him away, with recent reports linking him with Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils want to revamp their midfield

Manchester United are keen on signing him as they look to reshape their midfield. With Casemiro leaving the club and Manuel Ugarte likely to be offloaded, they want someone who can shield the backline and help them hit the opposition on transitions. Gomes is seen as an ideal fit, and he could form a dependable partnership with Kobbie Mainoo both for the short and the long run.

The Red Devils have already knocked on Wolves’ door to learn more about a potential transfer. However, securing his services won’t be easy as the Black Country outfit outfit rate him very highly and value him at £80 million. That said, relegation will have an effect on their asking price, though there will be signifiant competition for his signature.

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Arsenal could be the most significant obstacle, as Mikel Arteta is keen on strengthening his midfield unit. He could be an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, who is likely to leave after playing a miniscule part in the 2025/26 season. Gomes could be tempted by the opportunity to join a bigger club, and with Wolves getting relegated to the second division, keeping hold of him will be very difficult for them.