Arsenal prepare £250 million kitty to sign Morgan Rogers, Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are set to pursue Bruno Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers this summer, with the club earmarking £250 million for the pair as part of a major squad overhaul.

There are significant discrepancies in the fees mentioned across media reports as far as the moves for Bruno Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers are concerned. Fichajes reports that the Gunners have allocated £250 million for both players, £130 million for Rogers and £120 million for Guimaraes, though there are questions whether these figures reflect realistic market demands, particularly for the Newcastle United midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is driving a squad revamp to strengthen Arsenal’s competitive position. Both Guimaraes and Rogers offer tactical flexibility, Rogers can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder, while Guimaraes provides midfield mobility, and both address gaps in Arteta’s current system.

Arsenal to ramp up moves for Premier League pair?

Aston Villa are reportedly optimistic about retaining Rogers, and they have set a substantial asking price in the region of £130 million to deter interest. However, Arsenal are determined to sign him and could be preparing to make a bid in the coming period, given that Rogers remains involved with England at the World Cup. A deal is crucial, as Leandro Trossard is reportedly close to joining Besiktas, while Gabriel Martinelli has been inconsistent of late.

On Bruno Guimaraes, Arsenal have made significant progress behind the scenes. Reports indicate an agreement on personal terms, and David Ornstein reported that the Brazilian has informed Newcastle United of his desire to join Arsenal, a significant push from the midfielder to complete the deal.

Ornstein stated that Arsenal were preparing an offer around £60 million, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a verbal bid of £65 million had already been rejected by Newcastle. Another report suggested Arsenal could potentially offer up to £80 million, indicating that the Fichajes figure of £120 million may well be inflated.

Guimaraes is an important target, as Christian Norgaard reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi is no longer a first-choice starter. Arteta continues to push for moves, with both players signalling their willingness to join the Gunners, making these two the central focus of Arsenal’s transfer window.

Overall, Guimaraes and Rogers are Arsenal’s main targets ahead of the summer, with Arteta seemingly pushing to sign the two Premier League stars. However, there may be discrepancies in the fees reported, as the club are likely to conclude the deals for considerably less than the £250 million figure mentioned.