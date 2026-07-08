Derby County bracing for Jacob Zetterstrom bids this summer

Derby County will be expecting to receive offers for 27-year-old Swedish international Jacob Zetterstrom in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Football Insider, Jacob Zetterstrom is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a reliable goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Derby County shot-stopper.

However, per Football Insider, the West Yorkshire outfit will not be alone in the battle for the Swede’s signature, as he is also a target for Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolverhampton Wanderers. As for Derby County, the Rams are “wary” about the growing interest in Zetterstrom amid his precarious contract situation.

Who is Jacob Zetterstrom?

Jacob Zetterstrom has become a household name after an impressive showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Sweden. Graham Potter handed the 27-year-old an opportunity in the group stage, and his solid performances between the sticks helped Blagult reach the round of 32. At the club level, he has been with Derby County since August 2024, making significant progress in the last two seasons.

The Swedish international has made 75 appearances for Derby County thus far, keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding 96 goals. Meanwhile, Zetterstrom’s exploits at the World Cup have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Leeds United’s interest in Jacob Zetterstrom makes sense. The Whites are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as Illan Meslier has departed as a free agent this summer, with the Frenchman closing in on joining Arsenal in a Bosman move. Additionally, Lucas Perri reportedly faces an uncertain future at Elland Road after an inconsistent debut season with the West Yorkshire outfit.

Per recent reports, the Brazilian goalkeeper is a target for Torino, and his exit will leave Daniel Farke with Karl Darlow as the only goalkeeper in his squad. With the Welshman in the twilight of his career, Leeds United must recruit a new shot-stopper ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Recent reports have linked Leeds United with Zion Suzuki, but Zetterstrom is an intriguing target, as he is already accustomed to the physicality of the English game after two seasons with Derby County. The EFL Championship club’s wariness over the Swede’s contract terms is likely to be tested in the coming weeks, as the player has entered the final 12 months of his deal.