Arsenal agree Illan Meslier deal

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have struck a deal to sign former Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

Arsenal have agreed to sign former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a free agent ahead of the 2026/27 season, according to The Athletic. The 26-year-old will complete his move to Emirates Stadium once he successfully completes a medical.

Meslier became available after leaving Leeds United at the end of his contract, bringing an end to a seven-year association with the Yorkshire club that saw him make 215 appearances across all competitions.

The North London club have moved swiftly to secure a promising market opportunity. Despite an inconsistent final spell at Leeds, Meslier brings a wealth of Premier League experience and fits the profile manager Mikel Arteta and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana are looking for in a backup goalkeeper.

What could Meslier’s arrival lead to at Arsenal?

His arrival will provide experienced cover for first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, while it may open a pathway for highly-rated England Under-21 international Tommy Setford to develop on loan. Setford has already made two senior appearances for Arsenal and is regarded as one of the club’s brightest young prospects.

Regular first-team football is considered the next step in his development, and a season-long loan would offer the 20-year-old valuable experience. Meslier’s arrival would give Arsenal the depth required to sanction such a move.

The transfer could also prove significant amid uncertainty surrounding Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future. The Spaniard has been linked with a summer departure after spending last season as Raya’s understudy, and Meslier appears poised to replace him in the squad if Kepa does move on.

The French shot-stopper’s time at Leeds was filled with both highs and lows. After joining on loan from Lorient in 2019, he initially served as Kiko Casilla’s deputy before becoming the club’s first-choice goalkeeper during their Championship-winning campaign in 2019/20.

He kept seven clean sheets in his first 10 league appearances after replacing Casilla and retained the No. 1 shirt for the next four-and-a-half seasons. However, his position came under scrutiny following a difficult 2024/25 campaign, with head coach Daniel Farke eventually dropping him after a run of inconsistent performances.

His final appearance for Leeds came in a 2-2 draw against Swansea City in March 2025. He didn’t make a single first-team appearance last season and wasn’t even a part of the matchday squad for the majority of the season.