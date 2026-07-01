Arsenal eyeing Illan Meslier as Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement

Arsenal are considering Illan Meslier as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga should the Spaniard depart this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Illan Meslier is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the former Leeds United stopper.

Kepa is open to departing Arsenal if he receives an opportunity to become a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere. While not actively pushing for an exit, the prospect of regular football elsewhere could persuade him to leave, prompting the Gunners to assess potential replacements.

Meslier has now emerged as one of the names under consideration. The 26-year-old French goalkeeper is currently a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Leeds United, making him an attractive option for Arsenal. The player has been linked with Sevilla as well.

Meslier’s free-agent status appeals to Arsenal’s budget constraints as they assess alternatives. Kepa’s limited opportunities have made a move away increasingly likely; with David Raya firmly established as Mikel Arteta’s primary choice between the sticks, regular football has been hard to come by.

Kepa joined Arsenal after rebuilding his reputation with impressive loan spells away from Chelsea and is understood to view regular playing time as crucial to his next career move. The North London outfit are expected to keep Raya as their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

Any new arrival would primarily compete for the backup role. Arsenal are prepared for Kepa’s potential departure and have already begun exploring alternatives.

Meslier would be a useful backup option

Meslier brings valuable Premier League experience from his time as Leeds United’s first-choice goalkeeper. At 26, he remains a long-term prospect while already possessing extensive experience in English football. The Frenchman is highly rated for his reflexes, distribution, and ability to play out from the back, qualities that align with Arsenal’s possession-based style under Arteta, potentially easing any adaptation period should he join Arsenal.

For now, the North London outfit’s interest appears to be dependent on Kepa’s future. Arsenal are prepared to move quickly should Kepa secure a transfer away from the club. The Frenchman struggled for regular opportunities at Leeds last season, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to sit on the bench at Arsenal.

At this stage of his career, the 26-year-old shot-stopper should be playing regularly in order to fulfil his potential. Joining Arsenal could be a huge blow to his chances of playing regularly for the foreseeable future.