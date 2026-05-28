Struggling La Liga giants Sevilla will look to sign 26-year-old Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier in a bargain move in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Orgullo Biri, Illan Meslier is the subject of interest from Sevilla. The Andalusian giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 26-year-old out-of-favour Leeds United shot-stopper.

The report by Orgullo Biri has shed more light on Sevilla’s intentions behind a move for the Frenchman, and they are confident of “revitalising” his career after his struggles at Leeds United. They also believe that La Liga could suit his style due to greater focus on positional play and reading space.

How has Illan Meslier fared at Leeds United?

Illan Meslier has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Leeds United from FC Lorient. A native of Lorient, the 26-year-old spent his formative years in France, starting his youth career at ES Merlevenez before graduating from the youth division at FC Lorient. However, he rose in prominence after moving to Leeds United.

Leeds United initially signed Meslier on loan in August 2019 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. The 25-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Leeds United while keeping 72 clean sheets and conceding 285 goals. However, he has no future at Elland Road, although there is no shortage of interest in him. Besiktas will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the winter transfer window.

Will Meslier move to Spain soon?

Sevilla’s interest in Illan Meslier may be surprising, but is makes some sense. The Nervionenes are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as they are uncertain to complete a permanent move for Odysseas Vlachodimos. Despite the Greek goalkeeper’s desire to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, a summer deal is increasingly unlikely to materialise.

Several candidates, including Armin Pecsi, have thus emerged on Sevilla’s wishlist, with Meslier also a viable target. The 26-year-old Frenchman will have a point to prove after failing to secure any game time with the senior side this season.

However, Sevilla will not be alone in the battle for Meslier’s signature, as he is also a target for Besiktas. The Turkish giants pursued January options for the Leeds United outcast before a deal failed to materialise, but they remain in the market for a shot-stopper. So, the Andalusian outfit must move decisively to seal a bargain deal for the French goalkeeper.