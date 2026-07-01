Kepa Arrizabalaga ready to explore Arsenal exit this summer

Former Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga could push for a move away from Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is considering parting ways with Arsenal this summer after growing frustrated with his limited role at the club, according to Ben Jacobs. Serie A clubs are believed to be keen on his signature.

The 13-cap Spanish international only arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea in the summer of 2025, fully aware that he would not be the first-choice option between the posts. However, while Kepa accepted a backup role behind Arsenal’s established number one, David Raya, he expected to receive significantly more opportunities throughout the campaign.

But things did not go according to plan. The 31-year-old featured in just 12 matches across all competitions during the 2025/26 season, keeping four clean sheets while conceding 12 goals. Although those numbers are respectable for a reserve goalkeeper, Kepa has grown convinced that his long-term future does not lie in North London.

Arrizabalaga could force an exit this summer

His thinking has been reshaped by the lack of meaningful minutes. The former Chelsea shot-stopper is understood to be eager to become a guaranteed starter rather than continue as a deputy at a club where Raya remains the established choice. Having spent much of his recent career competing for places at Europe’s biggest clubs, regular first-team football has emerged as his primary objective.

The Gunners initially viewed Kepa as an experienced and reliable understudy who could provide quality cover in domestic and European competitions. The Spaniard’s experience at both club and international level made him an attractive option when he joined from Chelsea last year.

Yet for a player who has represented Spain on 13 occasions and has previously been trusted as a first-choice goalkeeper at elite clubs, spending large portions of the season on the bench has reportedly become increasingly difficult to accept.

At this stage of his career, consistent playing time is likely to be a greater priority than simply being part of a title-challenging squad. With the 2026/27 campaign approaching, the Spaniard is believed to be focused on finding a project where he can play week in, week out.

If Kepa ultimately decides to move on and a suitable offer arrives, the club may need to enter the market for another backup goalkeeper to support their established first-choice option. There is significant interest in his services from Italian clubs, including Inter Milan, and the 31-year-old could be interested in trying his luck in Serie A if he is promised a prominent role.