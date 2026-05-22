Inter Milan eyeing summer move for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Inter Milan will aim to sign 31-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer as they look for a competitor for Josep Martinez.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Kepa Arrizabalaga is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The newly-crowned Serie A champions are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window as they prepare to replace Yann Sommer.

While Josep Martinez will likely become the new first-choice goalkeeper for the Nerazzurri, they want a quality alternative to the Spanish shot-stopper. Kepa has thus emerged as a target for the Serie A giants, but it is unclear if he is ready to leave Arsenal.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and a career that has gone nowhere

Kepa Arrizabalaga has one of the most enviable trophy cabinets for a modern goalkeeper. The Spaniard has won almost every major honour in club football, including two UEFA Champions League titles, adding the Premier League crown to his kitty this week. However, the 31-year-old has not been a first-choice starter at the club level for several seasons, spending a few campaigns on loan before moving to North London last summer.

Kepa has been David Raya’s deputy this season, managing only 987 minutes of game time in 11 outings thus far, conceding 11 goals and keeping four clean sheets. However, despite struggling for regular action, the Spanish shot-stopper’s stock remains high, with Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Serie A adventure beckoning?

Inter Milan’s interest in Kepa Arrizabalaga is understandable. The 2025/26 Serie A winners are combing the market for a goalkeeper, as Yann Sommer will depart from San Siro as a free agent after his contract expires this summer. Widespread reports have thus suggested the Nerazzurri would sign a new first-choice goalkeeper and linked them with players like Guglielmo Vicario.

However, the Italian giants have recently ruled out a move for the Tottenham Hotspur stopper, as they are ready to appoint Josep Martinez as the new first-choice goalkeeper. That does not mean Inter Milan will not need a new keeper, thus justifying the club’s interest in Kepa.

As for the 31-year-old Spaniard, going from one club to another to become a backup player may not be an appealing prospect. However, usurping Martinez at Inter Milan will be easier than taking over from David Raya at Arsenal, as the latter is the best goalkeeper in the world.