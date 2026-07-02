Abdul Fatawu Issahaku keen on West Ham United move, deal close

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku would be open to the idea of continuing in the Championship and joining West Ham United ahead of the new season.

West Ham United could be boosted in their pursuit of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, as the Leicester City winger is reportedly open to the switch, according to Football Insider. Despite interest from Premier League clubs and those abroad, the 22-year-old is ready to stay in the Championship, with Leicester City under pressure to sell.

Leicester City, relegated to League One this season, are under significant pressure to sell notable players. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is one of them, with the club valuing the winger at £20 million ahead of the summer window. There is a strong possibility that he may not want to play League One football in the upcoming season, and he has attracted interest from some Premier League clubs in recent months.

Everton were strongly linked, and that situation could develop further if the Toffees end up losing players such as Iliman Ndiaye. However, the Ghana international is also open to staying in the Championship if it helps him continue developing his game, which would be a boost for West Ham United.

West Ham to chase Abdul Fatawu?

West Ham themselves have uncertainty surrounding key players, as Crysencio Summerville is heavily linked with an exit, while Jarrod Bowen is being linked with Everton. Losing one or both of their starting wingers would be a blow for the Hammers in their quest to return to the Premier League. Should Bowen depart, they could move for Fatawu to replace their captain, and the Leicester City winger would fill a void left by those departures. Fatawu could also reinforce West Ham’s right wing, where Nuno Espírito Santo seeks depth for a promotion bid.

Moreover, the major deal to sell Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham for £85 million brings in cash for the Hammers to spend on recruits. Given the report’s claim that the winger would be open to staying in the Championship and joining the Hammers, it may be time for the Londoners to open talks with Leicester City over a move.

Fatawu registered 16 goal contributions for the Foxes last season, a strong return for a young winger. The Hammers would be intrigued by the prospect of having him in their side, given his Championship experience and the fact that they could add an exciting winger whose potential remains high.