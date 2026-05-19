Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham want Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

A few Premier League teams are interested in a move for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from beleaguered Leicester City this summer.

According to Sports Boom, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is attracting plenty of interest from Premier League clubs. Aston Villa, Everton, and Fulham are all linked with the winger, as beleaguered Leicester City will be forced to sell the player to fund their squad rebuild in the third tier of English football.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was a productive performer for Leicester City in a season their fans would want to forget as soon as possible. The Ghanaian had 17 goal contributions to his name but could not prevent the Foxes from heading down to League One following their relegation from the Championship.

Fatawu is thought to be open to the idea of staying in England, although multiple continental clubs are also looking into his signature. Aston Villa, Everton, and Fulham are among those keen on signing the Ghanaian international this summer, as Leicester City are widely expected to sell the attacker in the close season.

Fatawu to stay in England?

Fatawu has garnered plenty of experience in England, mainly in the Championship over two campaigns. He also has 11 Premier League appearances to his name, while also spending a season with Sporting CP. Overall, he has shown enough growth in his game in England to attract interest from several clubs.

Aston Villa were keen even last summer, but a move could not materialise. With their interest still present, Everton and Fulham are set to provide competition. The latter are still waiting on Harry Wilson’s decision about his future, and the Leicester City star could be considered a replacement.

Could Fatawu prove himself in the Premier League?

Performing in the Championship is one thing, but repeating that level in the Premier League is a different challenge altogether. Everton’s interest could be justified by their previous success in recruiting players from the second tier, including a few on their team, and in developing them effectively.

Aston Villa, with Champions League football, offer something that Fulham and Palace cannot. As for Leicester City, they will be forced to consider selling their top stars to fund a rebuild in League One, and Fatawu could be the first to depart.