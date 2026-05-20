Everton well-placed to sign Abdul Fatawu amid Aston Villa, Fulham links

Everton are interested in signing 22-year-old Leicester City attacker Abdul Fatawu during the summer transfer window.

Leicester City have been relegated to League One, and the beleaguered English club are likely to lose players. Abdul Fatawu wants to compete at the highest level. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him amid his emerging links with Everton.

Everton have had an impressive season, and they will be an attractive destination for the player. The Toffees are well placed to get the deal done, and they will now work to agree on a deal with Leicester City. Meanwhile, they will face competition from Aston Villa and Fulham, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The Leicester City attacker has 17 goal contributions this season, and he has been an important player for them. The youngster has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for all three clubs. It is no surprise that they are looking to snap him up. He could be available for a reasonable fee, given his current situation.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian international can operate as a right-sided winger as well as on the left. His versatility would be a huge bonus for any club that manages to sign him.

Aston Villa and Fulham also want Fatawu

Aston Villa have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, which could make them a more attractive destination compared to Everton or Fulham. It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to join them and compete in Europe next season.

He should look to join a club where he can play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a Premier League club would not be ideal. Aston Villa will have to provide him with the necessary assurance to convince him of the move. However, with Jadon Sancho unlikely to remain at Villa Park and Evann Guessand closing in on a permanent move to Crystal Palace, a vacancy will open up.

On the other hand, Fulham need more quality in the final third as well. They have been dependent on Harry Wilson this season. They need more quality in the attacking unit if they want to push for European football next season. Fatawu will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be hard for him to turn down.