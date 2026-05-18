Evann Guessand set to complete permanent move to Crystal Palace

Ivorian winger Evann Guessand is all set to join Crystal Palace on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Evann Guessand, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace from Aston Villa, is expected to secure a permanent move to Selhurst Park this summer. Unai Emery’s team are ready to cash in on him, while the Eagles are looking to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Guessand made the move to Villa Park last summer from OGC Nice. Unfortunately, the move didn’t really go according to plan. While he was involved in 21 matches during the first half and even bagged two goals, lack of game time and his role under Emery frustrated the 24-year-old.

In search of a prominent role, he made the move to Palace during the winter window. While a knee injury kept him out for nine games, everyone at Selhurst Park is impressed with what they have seen from him on and off the field. Having snubbed them for Villa in the summer, Guessand didn’t take long before winning the hearts of the fans.

Guessand looks set to join Palace permanently

While he only has three goal contributions in his 12 outings, the Eagles are very pleased with his abilities. His versatility has come in very handy, and they are now keen on ensuring he continues at Palace beyond this season. For now, the 24-year-old focused on helping them win the Conference League.

The Eagles do have a £28 million buy clause in the deal. Irrespective of whether they trigger that option, Guessand is still expected to secure a permanent move to Palace. Both clubs are more than willing to strike a deal for him.

Villa are looking to cash in on him, as it will help them balance their books and raise funds for potential signings. The Ivorian international has already proved his worth at Selhurst Park. Not only is he exceptional with the ball at his feet, but his ability to feature anywhere in attack also gives them great tactical flexibility in the final third. Since he has already proved himself in the English top flight, the Eagles are ready to offer him a new long-term deal.