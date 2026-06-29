Manchester United ready to sell Mason Mount amid AC Milan links

Manchester United will be ready to cash in on 27-year-old English international Mason Mount this summer amid his links with AC Milan.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Mason Mount is the subject of interest from AC Milan. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile playmaker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 27-year-old Manchester United star.

Per TEAMtalk, Manchester United will demand €25 million to part ways with Mount in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, a report by Italian outlet Milan Press has revealed that intermediaries have offered the Englishman to AC Milan, with Ruben Amorim pushing the Rossoneri to strike an agreement for a summer deal.

How has Mason Mount fared at Manchester United?

Mason Mount has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester United from Chelsea in a deal worth £55 million in July 2023. While the transfer fee seemed excessive, there was hype and fanfare surrounding the 27-year-old playmaker’s arrival at Old Trafford, as he was among the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League during his spell with Chelsea.

However, fitness issues have plagued the English international in the last three seasons, and he has been in and out of the starting lineup. Mount managed only 1,105 minutes of game time in 25 appearances across all competitions in the recently concluded campaign, though he chipped in with three goals and one assist.

What next?

Despite his issues, Mason Mount’s stock remains high, with recent reports linking him with Inter Milan, Aston Villa, and Fulham keen on signing him ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, a move to AC Milan may be on the cards amid Ruben Amorim’s desire to reunite with the English playmaker at San Siro.

Mount’s best moments at Manchester United came under Amorim’s tutelage, and his versatility makes him the ideal profile the newly-appointed AC Milan manager’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. With Rafael Leao facing an uncertain future at San Siro, Mount could serve as a better-fit replacement in the two-advanced-midfielder role.

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Manchester United’s readiness to cash in on Mount and cut their losses is understandable, as the English international has barely been available over the last three years. It is time to cut their losses, and a move to AC Milan should suit all three parties.