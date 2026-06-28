Newcastle United poised to rule out Felix Nmecha move

Newcastle United may not pursue 25-year-old German international Felix Nmecha this summer due to Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of €100 million.

According to a report by The Chronicle, Felix Nmecha remains the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund star.

However, per The Chronicle, the Bundesliga club’s asking price of €100 million is forcing the Tyneside club to set their sights away from the player, as they do not have the budget to afford a deal worth that much in the coming weeks. The development boosts Manchester United’s prospects, as Newcastle’s reluctance to pay clears the way for the Red Devils.

Felix Nmecha and his soaring stock

Felix Nmecha has become a household name since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. The German international has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Yellows thus far while scoring 13 goals and supplying eight assists.

The 25-year-old has also impressed in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao and assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Nmecha’s progress and exploits for Germany have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle United.

A man in demand

Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes tactical sense, as Casemiro is leaving the club as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte struggled to make his mark in his two seasons at Old Trafford and is now a long-term absentee after sustaining a knee injury this week. Several players have thus emerged on Manchester United’s radar, with Manchester United recently scouting Nmecha as a target.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies need a well-rounded midfielder this summer, as they are concerned about the long-term futures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Apart from the key duo, others, like Joe Willock and Joelinton, may also leave, per widespread reports. So, Newcastle must sign a midfielder who can contribute in the final third and remain solid during the defensive phases.

However, with Newcastle United unwilling to pay €100 million to sign the German international, they must look elsewhere for a player who can replace Tonali or Guimaraes. According to The Chronicle, Nmecha has a release clause, as has been widely reported, but it will not be valid until next summer. The valuation will be €80 million in 2027 and €70 million the following year.