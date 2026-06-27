Manchester United in contact with Felix Nmecha as Newcastle United join race

Manchester United will look to sign Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund in the ongoing transfer window, with Christopher Vivell in “close contact” with the 25-year-old German midfielder’s entourage.

According to a report by Sky Deutschland, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are also interested in Felix Nmecha. However, they are behind Manchester United in the battle for his signature. Meanwhile, an update by Sky Sports has revealed that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is a target for Newcastle United. However, per Keith Downie, the Magpies are not willing to pay €85 million, the value of his release clause, to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

Felix Nmecha and his career-changing move

Felix Nmecha has landed on his feet and become one of the most reliable midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. The German international has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Yellows thus far while scoring 13 goals and supplying eight assists.

The 25-year-old has impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao and assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Nmecha’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.

A man in demand

Newcastle United will need a well-rounded midfielder this summer, as they are concerned about the long-term futures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Apart from the two players, others, like Joe Willock and Joelinton, have also seen speculation surrounding their futures ramp up, per widespread reports. So, Newcastle must sign a midfielder who can contribute in the final third and remain solid out of possession.

Meanwhile, Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Casemiro has left as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming in his two seasons at Old Trafford. Several candidates have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Manchester United recently scouting Nmecha as a potential target.

As for Liverpool, Wataru Endo’s long-term future is uncertain after his persistent fitness issues in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alexis Mac Allister with a move away from Anfield. So, the Reds need a new top-class midfielder, and Nmecha, with his reading of the game and ability on the ball, could fill either gap.

However, with Christopher Vivell contacting the German midfielder’s entourage, Newcastle United and Liverpool need to respond if they want to remain in contention for his signature. Should any suitor match Dortmund’s €85 million release clause, Nmecha could depart before the summer window closes, though the Magpies have already signalled they will not meet that fee.