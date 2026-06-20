Manchester United scouted Felix Nmecha in impressive Germany performance, face Real Madrid threat

Manchester United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United scouted Felix Nmecha in action in Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Curacao, and they are looking to step up their pursuit.

However, an update by Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that Real Madrid are also interested in the 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decide to make a move for the German in the coming weeks.

Nmecha has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City in recent weeks. The 25-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he has demonstrated his ability in German football. He is impressing at the World Cup with his country as well. The player has the physical and technical attributes to play in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful addition to Manchester United.

They need more quality in the middle of the park, in particular someone who can control the game, defend, and score goals. They have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in recent seasons. However, Casemiro has now left the club, and they need to replace him properly. Ideally, the Red Devils need someone creative who can also support Bruno Fernandes.

Nmecha could be a solid addition

Nmecha is a central midfielder who can score goals and create opportunities for his teammates. He registered eight goal contributions in all competitions in the recently concluded campaign. The opportunity to play for Manchester United could be exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Similarly, Real Madrid could be an interesting option for the player. Jose Mourinho is looking to add more quality to his midfield, and he has identified the German international as a target. Real Madrid were keen on Nmecha a few years ago as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to finalise the deal. Nmecha has a contract with the Bundesliga club until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sell him. Manchester United and Real Madrid will have to pay a premium to convince them.