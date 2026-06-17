Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City told to pay €120 million to sign Felix Nmecha

Borussia Dortmund will demand a big-money fee to sell 25-year-old German international Felix Nmecha in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by German outlet BILD, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha. The three Premier League giants are keen on bolstering their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they will be told to pay €120 million to secure his services in the coming weeks.

How has Felix Nmecha fared in the Bundesliga?

Felix Nmecha has made considerable progress since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. Born in Hamburg, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at Manchester City. However, he has risen in prominence since returning to Germany in 2021.

The German international has made over 100 appearances for Borussia Dortmund thus far while chipping in with 13 goals and eight assists. Nmecha has also been hot off the blocks at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao in the opening fixture. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

A man in demand

Chelsea may dip into the market for a midfielder in the summer transfer window, even though Xabi Alonso has a stacked midfield unit in his squad. While Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are world-class, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo have struggled with fitness issues throughout this season. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Fernandez with Real Madrid. So, Nmecha is an option worth considering for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Casemiro has left the Red Devils as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has struggled to make his mark in the last two seasons. Several candidates have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Nmecha also a viable target.

As for Manchester City, Rodri’s long-term future is uncertain amid his reported links with Real Madrid. Additionally, Tijjani Reijnders has become increasingly frustrated at the Etihad after struggling for regular game time in the second half of the 2025/26 season.

However, Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of €120 million puts a spanner in the works for his prospective suitors, as the valuation will make any club think twice before breaking the bank for any player. It is unclear if Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are ready to pay anywhere close to €120 million to sign the German international.