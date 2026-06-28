Maghnes Akliouche wants to join PSG amid Premier League links

Maghnes Akliouche has made it clear he wants to join PSG despite strong interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham, giving the Parisian club a significant advantage in the transfer race.

Maghnes Akliouche has established himself as one of Ligue 1’s brightest attacking talents, and a report by TEAMtalk has claimed he has prioritised PSG over the Premier League clubs.

PSG have been tracking him for some time and are now accelerating their efforts to secure his signature, with AS Monaco expecting formal offers to arrive soon as the player prepares to leave the Principality club following another impressive campaign.

Manchester United and Liverpool have monitored him closely, and Tottenham also retain long-standing interest; all three face an uphill battle if Akliouche remains committed to PSG.

The Monaco attacker, comfortable on the right wing or as an attacking midfielder, has become one of the most sought-after young attackers in the French top flight. His technical quality, creativity and ability to unlock compact defences have made him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their forward line.

Monaco are believed to value Akliouche at around €70 million, reflecting both his performances and his long-term contract. The Ligue 1 side are in a strong negotiating position, though sources suggest the club would consider a sale if an acceptable offer arrives during the summer window.

Can PSG sign Akliouche?

For PSG, Akliouche fits the club’s recent strategy of investing in elite French talent with long-term potential. The European champions are assembling a younger squad, and the attacker can contribute immediately while continuing his development.

For a PSG side rebuilding around younger talent, Akliouche’s creative versatility in attack aligns with the club’s pursuit of flexible squad depth. With Bradley Barcola facing an uncertain future at Parc des Princes amid his links with Arsenal and Liverpool, Les Parisiens need a replacement.

The coming weeks are expected to determine the outcome, with PSG’s advantage rooted in Akliouche’s stated preference for a move to France. The Frenchman registered 17 goal contributions last season, and there is no doubt that he is a promising prospect with a huge feature.

Akliouche should look to join a club where he can play regularly. PSG already have several quality attacking players at their disposal. The French international should decide on the next move carefully. Sitting on the bench at a big club could be hugely detrimental to his growth.