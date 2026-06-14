AS Monaco ready to sell Maghnes Akliouche, price tag revealed

A host of top teams are alert to the possibility of signing Maghnes Akliouche amid suggestions that AS Monaco are ready to sell the attacker

AS Monaco have set an asking price of $69 million for Maghnes Akliouche, with Liverpool, PSG, and Manchester City all credited with interest in the France international, according to Hooligan-Soccer. The Ligue 1 club are prepared to cash in on the attacking talent, with the valuation marking a clear statement of intent in the summer market.

Per Hooligan-Soccer, AS Monaco are contemplating key decisions over several player sales. Hooligan-Soccer values Akliouche at $58 million in the market, though the Ligue 1 outfit are eager to secure a fee of around $69 million for their star attacker. The club hope interest from rival suitors, particularly during the World Cup, will increase their leverage in negotiations.

Liverpool are reportedly one of the front-runners in the race for Akliouche, based on recent reports surrounding the situation. New manager Andoni Iraola will likely target multiple wide attacking options in pre-season, where the squad’s depth in wide areas will become apparent.

The departure of Mohamed Salah is a key factor in determining Liverpool’s transfer priorities, with the right wing more important than any other position. They are also looking to strengthen the striker role due to the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike, while a left winger is also high on their agenda amid reported links to Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola.

The Reds are reportedly open to the idea of paying a significant fee for Akliouche, but they must overcome strong competition for the attacker. Fellow Premier League side Manchester City are keen, while French giants PSG are also keeping close tabs on his current situation.

What next for Maghnes Akliouche?

Akliouche has a big decision to make regarding his future, and he will have taken note of the interest from several top teams. Tottenham were also keen, according to reports, but as things stand, Liverpool, PSG, and Manchester City may be ahead in the race for the Monaco star.

PSG, in particular, are showing interest in anticipation of a possible departure for Bradley Barcola, who is also a reported target for Liverpool. The Parisians have made it a habit to target some of the most talented emerging stars in Ligue 1.

Manchester City, on the other hand, may view his versatility as a major asset, as he can contribute either from a wide role or as an attacking midfielder, especially with Savinho reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Etihad. Akliouche’s future will likely hinge on Monaco’s ability to offer Champions League football; without it, a summer exit becomes probable.