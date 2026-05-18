Liverpool ahead of Tottenham in Maghnes Akliouche chase

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Maghnes Akliouche. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 24-year-old AS Monaco winger.

The latest report has revealed that the Lilywhites have fallen behind Liverpool in the battle for the Frenchman’s signature. The Reds have a “clear advantage” in the race to sign Akliouche, as the North London club cannot offer any European football next season. Meanwhile, the youngster is certain to leave AS Monaco this summer.

How has Maghnes Akliouche fared as a senior footballer?

Maghnes Akliouche has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since breaking into the first-team squad at AS Monaco. Born in Tremblay-en-France, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in France and graduated from the youth division at AS Monaco. The youngster has become a regular for the senior side since his breakthrough nearly three years ago.

Akliouche has been excellent this season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 43 outings in all competitions thus far. Meanwhile, the French playmaker’s progress has not gone unnoticed, helping him break into his national side while capturing the attention of high-profile Premier League clubs. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Maghnes Akliouche is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Mohamed Salah has called time on his illustrious spell at Anfield. With Liverpool’s attack already having a creative gap from the flanks, they need a well-rounded player like Akliouche.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the Lilywhites hold a long-standing interest in the 24-year-old Frenchman. The North London giants need to overhaul their offensive unit after struggling in the final third throughout the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So, Akliouche is an option worth considering.

However, with Liverpool better-placed to land the French international, Tottenham must identify alternatives ahead of the summer. Nevertheless, an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards for Akliouche as he prepares to leave his boyhood club.