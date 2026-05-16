Tottenham make approach for Maghnes Akliouche

Maghnes Akliouche has been heavily linked with a summer move away from AS Monaco.

Maghnes Akliouche has been quite impressive, and he has attracted the attention of Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur. Akliouche has also been linked with Manchester United as well in recent weeks.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Lilywhites have made an approach to sign the player, and they are being kept informed of his situation. They are yet to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the French attacker. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with a proposal in the coming weeks.

The North London outfit could use more quality in the attacking unit, and the 24-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He is excellent at taking on defenders and beating them in one-on-one situations. He will add pace, flair, and unpredictability in the final third.

Tottenham have endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly next season if they avoid relegation. They need quality additions to get back to their best. Adding more depth to the attacking unit would be ideal. They should also consider investing in a reliable finisher, as Randal Kolo Muani will not be at the club beyond this term.

Akliouche needs a big move

Akliouche is a top talent with a bright future, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. The Frenchman will look to test himself at a higher level, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. Even though Tottenham have struggled this season, they have an ambitiou project and quality manager. He could be tempted to join them in the summer.

The player has registered 18 goal contributions this season. The 24-year-old will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a key player for the North London outfit. He is a right-sided attacker who is versatile enough to operate on both flanks.

Akliouch could be an asset for Tottenham if he manages to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Meanwhile, AS Monaco will not want to lose an important player like him easily. They could demand a premium for his signature, and recent reports have suggested a price tag of £40 million.