Liverpool tell Federico Chiesa he’s free to leave, set price tag

Liverpool have informed Federico Chiesa that he is free to depart from Anfield during the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Federico Chiesa is no longer in Liverpool’s plans, and a summer departure is on the cards. The Reds are prepared to listen to offers in the region of £10-15 million for the Italian international as they reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Injuries and stiff competition for places have restricted his impact on the pitch, leading to admitted frustration from the player. The Merseyside outfit now appear ready to sanction his departure if a suitable bid arrives.

Liverpool believe a fee between £10 million and £15 million would represent fair value for the 28-year-old, a valuation that would allow the Reds to recover most, if not all, of the transfer fee they paid to bring him to England.

The decision comes as Liverpool continue to refresh their attacking options. With competition fierce in the forward line, Chiesa has found regular starts difficult, and for a player at this stage of his career, regular first-team football is a priority.

The Italian winger showed flashes of the quality that made him one of Europe’s most exciting wide players during his spells with Fiorentina and Juventus. A return to Serie A has been reported in recent months, with several Italian clubs understood to be monitoring his situation.

The 28-year-old winger’s proven pedigree on the European stage makes him an attractive option for Italian clubs seeking to bolster their attack. Liverpool, who signed him in a £12.5 million deal, are understood to remain open to negotiations throughout the transfer window. The club is not believed to be actively pushing Chiesa out the door, but they are willing to facilitate a move if an interested club meets their valuation.

Where will Chiesa end up?

The £10-15 million asking price remains competitive for an international winger with UEFA Champions League pedigree, particularly given the current transfer market. For Liverpool, the move would free up squad space and provide funds to reinvest in other areas as they continue building for the future.

With several changes expected before the transfer window closes, Chiesa’s exit could be one of the next pieces of business to be completed. The former Juventus winger remains available for transfer until the close of the summer window, with talks expected to accelerate once Serie A suitors formulate bids.

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Liverpool have signed Victor Munoz, and they are pushing hard to to secure Yan Diomande’s services in the ongoing transfer window. Chiesa should look to move on in order to play more often.