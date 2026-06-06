Cesc Fabregas pushing Como to sign Federico Chiesa

Cesc Fabregas wants Como to sign 28-year-old Italian international Federico Chiesa from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Federico Chiesa is the subject of interest from Como. The Serie A high flyers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Liverpool winger.

The report by Fichajes has revealed that Cesc Fabregas is the driving force behind Como’s move for the former Juventus attacker, with the Serie A club prioritising signing him in the upcoming transfer window. Fabregas views Chiesa as a player who can “immediately take on attacking responsibilities” for his team in the final third.

How has Federico Chiesa fared at Liverpool so far?

Federico Chiesa has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Liverpool from Juventus in a deal worth £10 million in August 2024. While the 28-year-old winger has enjoyed some bright moments in the last two seasons, he has barely started any matches for the Merseyside outfit, with regular game time eluding him throughout his spell at Anfield.

Chiesa may have felt he could have turned things around at Anfield after scoring the match-winning goal against Bournemouth in Gameweek 1 of the 2025/26 season. However, he could manage only 726 minutes of game time in 36 outings, chipping in with three goals and three assists. Nonetheless, the Italian winger’s stock remains high, with Como among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the winter transfer window.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Widespread reports have linked Federico Chiesa with several Serie A clubs, including AS Roma, in recent months. Como’s interest makes sense, as Cesc Fabregas wants more firepower in the final third to prepare for a season with an additional competition after his team’s top-four finish in the 2025/26 Serie A season.

Chiesa has thus emerged as a viable target for Como, with the Serie A giants eager to sign the player in the summer transfer window. The Liverpool winger’s experience in playing continental events for most of his career can help Como when they play in the UEFA Champions League next term.

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Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Liverpool will not stand in Chiesa’s way, and a summer exit is on the cards for the 28-year-old Italian international. With Cesc Fabregas valuing him highly, the player will hope to get back to his best next season if he returns to Serie A.