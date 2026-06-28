Liverpool, Barcelona rival Arsenal in Bruno Guimaraes chase

Liverpool and Barcelona are keen on signing 28-year-old Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Bruno Guimaraes is the subject of interest from Arsenal, with the North London club already failing with a bid worth £55 million to sign the Newcastle United midfielder. Meanwhile, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan are also pursuing the 28-year-old, who, per the update, has a release clause worth £100 million in his deal with the Magpies.

How has Bruno Guimaraes fared in the Premier League?

Bruno Guimaraes has established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders since joining Newcastle United from Lyon in a deal worth £35 million in January 2022. The 28-year-old hit the ground running at St. James’ Park, initially guiding the Tyneside outfit to safety from relegation in the Premier League before helping them become European regulars. The player was also instrumental in their EFL Cup triumph in the 2024/25 season.

The Brazilian international was solid in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 41 outings across all competitions. His consistent production and leadership have made him a priority target for Europe’s elite this summer. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Guimaraes?

Arsenal will target a midfielder in the ongoing transfer window despite signing two last summer. Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and recent reports have suggested that his stint with the North London club may end after only one season. Meanwhile, Martin Zubimendi lost his place as a first-choice starter towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign. So, Guimaraes has emerged as a top target, with Arsenal ready to go all out to sign him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are actively seeking a versatile midfielder, as Wataru Endo has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 12 months. Additionally, the presence of the defensively-adept Guimaraes in the middle of the park would free Ryan Gravenberch to operate in advanced areas.

As for Barcelona, Marc Casado reportedly faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou, with recent reports linking him with Manchester United. Additionally, there are doubts about the durability of Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong after the trio’s struggles with persistent fitness issues in recent seasons.

With the race packed with European heavyweights, a bidding war is now likely, enabling Newcastle to command their full £100 million asking price.