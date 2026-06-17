Manchester United sound out Marc Casado for summer move

Manchester United will look to sign 22-year-old Spanish international Marc Casado from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, Marc Casado is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Barcelona whizkid.

The report by MARCA has revealed that the Premier League giants are “showing the most interest” and have sounded him out for a possible move in the ongoing transfer window. Meanwhile, Barcelona will demand around €20 million to part ways with the Spaniard.

How has Marc Casado fared in his career so far?

Marc Casado has established himself as one of the most promising young midfield prospects in La Liga since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona. The 22-year-old made his senior bow for Barcelona in November 2022, but he had to wait until the 2023/24 season for his breakthrough at the Catalan club.

The Spanish international has thrived since Hansi Flick took over as the Barcelona head coach. However, the youngster struggled for regular game time in the recently concluded campaign, managing only 1,397 minutes in 34 outings thus far. Nevertheless, Casado’s stock remains high, with several high-profile clubs interested in him. Manchester United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Marc Casado has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Casemiro has played his final game for the Premier League club and is leaving as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been dreadful since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago.

So, the Red Devils need a new holding midfielder to replace Casemiro. While Elliot Anderson has been a top target for Manchester United, a move to Manchester City is on the cards amid continued talks between the Citizens and Nottingham Forest. Casado has thus emerged as a viable alternative.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Casado may push to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window. That should give Manchester United some encouragement in the battle for the 22-year-old Spanish midfielder’s signature, and Barcelona’s asking price of only €20 million adds to his appeal.