Manchester City confident of sealing Elliot Anderson deal

Manchester City will hope to sign 23-year-old English international Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest this summer.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Elliot Anderson remains the subject of interest of Manchester City. While the Citizens have failed with two bids to sign the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder, they are optimistic about securing his services, even though Evangelos Marinakis prefers to declare any sale after June 30.

Ben Jacobs has also revealed that Marinakis is “handling all negotiations, keeping other senior figures at the club in the dark”. Meanwhile, a report by talkSPORT has revealed that while Manchester United’s interest in the Englishman remains, they have taken a back seat as they do not want to enter a bidding war before convincing him to move to Old Trafford.

Elliot Anderson and his soaring stock

Elliot Anderson has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in a deal worth £35 million in July 2024. While the departure from St. James’ Park was disappointing, the 23-year-old has not looked back after arriving at the City Ground, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. The English midfielder’s stock has skyrocketed in the last two years, with several high-profile clubs setting their sights on him. Manchester City and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Where will Anderson ply his trade next season?

Manchester United’s interest in Elliot Anderson makes logical sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Casemiro has called time on his stint at Old Trafford. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been horrendous since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago. So, Anderson has been a top target for Manchester United, but they may look elsewhere after deciding not to actively push for the Englishman’s services.

As for Manchester City, Rodri’s long-term future is uncertain amid his growing links with Real Madrid. Additionally, the Spanish international has struggled with fitness issues in the last 18 months, and those problems have impacted his performance. So, Anderson is a priority target for Manchester City, with the Citizens recently failing with a package offer worth £121 million.

However, with personal terms understood not to be a sticking point, a move to the Etihad is increasingly likely for Anderson as talks between the two clubs reach the decisive stage. Nottingham Forest’s £125 million valuation remains the decisive barrier, with City’s latest offer at £121 million.