Enzo Maresca pushing Manchester City to sign Sandro Tonali

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has identified Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as a priority transfer target.

Per a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Sandro Tonali is the subject of interest from Manchester City. Enzo Maresca is the driving force behind their move, urging City to make a serious move for his compatriot. The Italian tactician believes Tonali possesses the technical quality, tactical intelligence and composure required to thrive in the their’s possession-based system.

Tonali has built a solid reputation since arriving in English football, establishing himself as one of Newcastle United’s most influential performers through his ability to dictate the tempo of matches, break up opposition attacks and progress the ball through midfield. The combination has attracted interest from several European clubs in the current window.

The report claims Newcastle would demand a fee in the region of €70 million before considering a sale. While that figure represents a significant investment, Manchester City are understood to view Tonali as a long-term addition who could become a cornerstone of their midfield.

A deal faces obstacles. the Magpies remain reluctant to lose one of their key players and are under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure. Newcastle regard Tonali as central to their long-term project. Manchester City would need a substantial offer to persuade them.

Tottenham also remain keen on Tonali

The Italian midfielder’s growing list of admirers could also complicate negotiations. Recent reports have linked Tonali with interest from Tottenham Hotspur, while other European heavyweights continue to monitor his situation should an opportunity arise later in the window. Spurs, in particular, are pushing hard for his signature as they look to revamp their midfield.

For Manchester City, signing a player of Tonali’s calibre would reinforce an already formidable midfield and provide Maresca with another elite option capable of operating in multiple roles. The Italy international combines defensive discipline with impressive passing range and has consistently demonstrated the tactical maturity needed to compete at the highest level.

Whether City meet Newcastle’s reported €70m valuation remains to be seen. It is a reasonable price to pay in today’s market for a player of Tonali’s quality. The 26-year-old will want to fight for major trophies and play alongside world-class players. The move to Manchester City will be tempting for him, and he will hope to sort out his future quickly.