Newcastle United stepping up interest in Dusan Vlahovic

Newcastle United are reportedly accelerating contact with Dusan Vlahovic as his Juventus exit inches closer.

Juventus are considering major changes to their front line amid external pressure from Newcastle United and other suitors. According to Tutto Juve, Newcastle are accelerating their pursuit. Vlahovic has been considering leaving Juventus for some time, but the club remain divided on meeting his wage demands, a central sticking point that may push him toward an exit.

Juventus have reportedly proposed new deals, but the existing wage structure remains an issue, and the club appears unlikely to offer improved terms that would satisfy the Serbian’s demands.

Newcastle United in the mix for Dusan Vlahovic

Newcastle United had been interested, as per reports, and they are now accelerating their interest in Vlahovic as his exit from Juventus appears imminent. With only a few days left until the end of the month for Juventus to decide, there could be a scramble in the market for Vlahovic, as there are reportedly multiple other teams interested in the free-agent striker.

Newcastle United face the same wage-structure challenge as Juventus. Newcastle’s lack of Champions League football is a significant disadvantage when competing for a striker of Vlahovic’s calibre. However, an open striker position at Newcastle is a genuine opportunity; the club are open to offers for Nick Woltemade, and may sell Yoane Wissa if they receive reasonable bids, freeing resources for a marquee signing.

Vlahovic’s 68 goals in 168 appearances for Juventus since joining them in January 2022 from Fiorentina underscore his proven Serie A pedigree. For Newcastle, securing him on a free transfer would address a critical striker shortage.

Other clubs are monitoring Vlahovic; a free agent of his calibre represents one of the most attractive Bosman signings available. A stay at Juventus remains possible, but current conditions suggest an exit is more likely. If a Champions League club enters the race, Vlahovic may prioritise European football over a move to Tyneside, leaving Newcastle United to compete on other terms.