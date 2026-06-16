Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle United sounded out for Dusan Vlahovic move

Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur will be in contention to sign 26-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in a Bosman move this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are in contact for a summer move. The three Premier League clubs are eager to reinforce their offensive units by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window, and the 26-year-old Juventus centre-forward is an option for the position after being sounded out by intermediaries.

Dusan Vlahovic and his situation

Dusan Vlahovic has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. The Serb was among the most exciting young attacking prospects in Serie A when he moved to the Allianz Stadium over four years ago. However, the 26-year-old has struggled to remain consistent during his spell with the Bianconeri.

Additionally, the Serbian international has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last two seasons and managed only 1,162 minutes of game time in the 2025/26 campaign. However, his output remained unaffected, as he scored ten goals and provided two assists in his limited outings. But Vlahovic will likely embark on a new adventure this summer, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

A man in demand

Tottenham Hotspur will pursue a striker in the coming months, as Randal Kolo Muani, a reported target for Juventus, has returned to Paris Saint-Germain after an underwhelming loan spell. Additionally, Dominic Solanke has struggled with multiple injuries since arriving from Bournemouth nearly two years ago, leaving Tottenham needing a top-notch forward.

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for an extended period. They need a striker this summer, even though Emmanuel Emegha will arrive from RC Strasbourg in a few weeks. However, Liam Delap has struggled since arriving from Ipswich Town last summer, scoring only two goals in 41 games. So, Vlahovic is a viable target for Chelsea.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have returned to the market for a striker after signing two players last summer. Yoane Wissa has failed to rediscover his best touch since returning from a knee injury, while Nick Woltemade fizzled out after a solid start at St. James’ Park. A summer exit may be on the cards for the duo, forcing Newcastle United to look for a replacement.

Meanwhile, Juventus will make one last attempt to keep the Serb at the Allianz Stadium beyond the summer transfer window. The final decision rests with Vlahovic amid the possibility of moving to the Premier League.