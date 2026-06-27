Liverpool weigh up €50 million move for Francisco Trincao

Liverpool will look to sign 26-year-old Portuguese international Francisco Trincao from Primeira Liga giants Sporting CP this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Francisco Trincao is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Sporting CP winger.

Per Fichajes, the Merseyside giants are preparing to offer €50 million to sign the former Barcelona winger in the coming weeks. The report has added that a bid worth that sum will force Sporting CP to “seriously consider” a summer departure for Trincao. Even then, the Portuguese giants are in no hurry to quickly sanction his exit, and negotiations for a deal could become protracted.

Francisco Trincao and his resurgence at Sporting CP

Francisco Trincao has reinvigorated his career since joining Sporting CP from Barcelona. The Primeira Liga outfit initially signed the former SC Braga winger on loan in July 2022 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. The switch has benefitted the player, who had lost his way at FC Barcelona.

The 26-year-old was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 148 minutes. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Francisco Trincao has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as the Reds are planning for life after Mohamed Salah. They already needed a top-class wide attacker after failing to fill Luis Diaz’s void after the Colombian international joined Bayern Munich, and Salah’s departure has accentuated those issues.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a viable target after Salah’s expected departure and Luis Diaz’s move to Bayern Munich. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit as a free agent last summer also left a creativity void. Trincao’s 13-goal, 18-assist campaign suggests he can fill both gaps.

With the Reds ready to further their interest by potnetially submitting a bid worth €50 million, intense talks are set to follow. Liverpool will be eager to wrap up an agreement quickly, as they are staring at a crucial summer which requires reinforcements across the board. Additionally, they reportedly face stiff competition from several bigwigs, including AC Milan.