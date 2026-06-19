Ruben Amorim pushing AC Milan to sign Francisco Trincao

Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan to sign 26-year-old Portuguese international Francisco Trincao from Sporting CP this summer.

According to a report by Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, Francisco Trincao is the subject of interest from AC Milan. The Seire A giants are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Sporting CP winger.

Ruben Amorim is the driving force behind Milan’s move for Trincao, having begun work on his new project in Italy with the Rossoneri. AC Milan will attempt to beat Liverpool to his signature, with the Merseyside club conducting extensive scouting work on him. Meanwhile, Sporting CP will demand around €50 million to part ways with the player in the coming weeks.

Francisco Trincao and his progress at Sporting CP

Francisco Trincao has revived his fortunes since joining Sporting CP from Barcelona. The Primeira Liga outfit initially signed the former SC Braga winger on loan in July 2022 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. The switch has benefitted the player, who had lost his way at FC Barcelona.

The 26-year-old was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 148 minutes. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several high-profile clubs. AC Milan and Liverpool will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Francisco Trincao has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Reds are planning for life after Mohamed Salah. Additionally, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure as a free agent last summer left a creativity void at Anfield. Trincao has thus emerged as a viable target, as his output for Sporting this season (13 goals and 18 assists) suggests he will be a two-pronged solution.

As for AC Milan, the Serie A giants are scouring the market for a versatile attacker, as Rafael Leao faces an uncertain future at San Siro. A summer departure is likely, with several Premier League giants vying for his signature. So, the Rossoneri must sign a long-term replacement, with Trincao an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Sporting’s asking price of €50 million makes Trincao an appealing target, considering his recent output and that he is at the peak of his powers. However, Liverpool can offer UEFA Champions League football, which leaves AC Milan in a spot of bother in the battle for the Portuguese playmaker’s signature despite the appeal of a reunion with Amorim.