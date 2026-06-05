Liverpool retain Francisco Trincao interest despite managerial change

Liverpool remain interested in signing Sporting CP playmaker Francisco Trincao despite Arne Slot’s departure.

According to Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, Liverpool have retained their interest in Francisco Trincao despite the departure of Arne Slot. The Reds consider him a priority target to replace Mohamed Salah, who is leaving the club after a nine-year-long spell.

While the Reds do have other targets, Trincao seems to be the most attainable option at this point, given his €60 million release clause. Sporting president Frederico Varandas is even ready to negotiate a lower fee, as per the report. However, any negotiations won’t happen until after the World Cup, as impressive performances at the global event could increase his value and the competition for his signature.

While things did not work out for Trincao at Barcelona, he has certainly revived his career since joining Sporting CP in the summer of 2022. He initially joined them on a season-long loan deal, before the move was made permanent in the following summer.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder was Sporting’s most-used player in the recently concluded campaign. He featured in 54 matches, racked up over 4,600 minutes, and contributed towards 31 goals. Apart from the number ten role, he was used on the flanks as well as a right-back when needed.

The majority of Trinaco’s appearances have come as an attacking midfielder, but he is equally effective as a right-winger. While the former Barcelona winger might not be known for his pace, he has exceptional dribbling, great ball control, and he can score as well as create.

Will Trincao replace Salah at Liverpool?

Trincao’s impressive performances and the fact that he rarely gets injured have placed him on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds have been linked with him for a while now. Previous reports have suggested that Arne Slot wanted him at Anfield. However, recent developments claim he is not a manager’s presence, but the club are after him.

Also Read: Andoni Iraola is exactly what Liverpool need after Arne Slot: Here’s Why

As a result, Andoni Iraola’s arrival won’t affect Liverpool’s pursuit of the 26-year-old. They consider him just the perfect fit to replace Salah in the long run. While Yan Diomande is also quite high on their wishlist, signing the RB Leipzig winger looks very difficult as PSG are after him and the Bundesliga club want €100 million. Trincao is a much cheaper alternative, and the Reds can certainly look to strike a deal with Sporting post the World Cup.