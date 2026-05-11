Liverpool register interest in Francisco Trincao, Chelsea also keen

Liverpool are showing serious interest in Francisco Trincao from Sporting CP, with Chelsea also on the Portuguese attacker’s case.

Francisco Trincao is emerging as a smart signing option for some English suitors, as Sporting CP are now bracing for approaches in the summer. As per a report by Caught Offside, Liverpool are in with a serious interest in the versatile attacker, while Chelsea are also keeping close tabs on him.

Francisco Trincao could emerge as a smart signing for multiple Premier League teams ahead of the summer. The Sporting CP star, who plays mainly as an attacking midfielder at the Portuguese giants, can also play on either wing, more so on the right.

The former Barcelona forward has a reported €60 million release clause, which makes it rather straightforward for some of his suitors to work with him if they are keen. Liverpool are the one showing serious interest, as Arne Slot is searching for players to improve his attacking setup.

Liverpool need a new right winger as Mohamed Salah will soon depart as a free agent, while their attacking midfield unit also needs reinforcements. Signing Trincao could be a smart move from the Reds, who could solve multiple frontline issues with one player, while he also adds depth to the wide and central areas. As it happens, they are also linked with a similar player in Juventus’s Francisco Conceicao.

Chelsea are also in the mix for Trincao as it stands, with the Blues looking to add another Sporting CP player after their pre-agreement for Geovany Quenda. The Blues are eager for someone like the €60 million-rated winger to come in and add something they have been missing in the wide and central areas.

Are Liverpool more serious About Trincao?

Liverpool appear more serious about Trincao, especially considering their requirements in the attacking departments. The €60 million-rated winger’s cost could also play a big role, as the club might consider opening negotiations to bring the fee down to a certain degree.

Sporting CP are in a position of strength when it comes to the player, as the contract, as well as the interest from elsewhere, could see them maximise his value. Trincao might consider a switch back to England, where he had a previous stint with Wolves, only this time, he could be joining a more prestigious team with a key role in mind for him.