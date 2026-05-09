Liverpool told to pay €70 million to sign Francisco Conceicao

Serie A giants Juventus will reportedly demand around €70 million to sell 23-year-old Portuguese winger Francisco Conceicao this summer amid his links with Liverpool.

According to a report by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Francisco Conceicao is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window and have their sights set on the 23-year-old Juventus winger.

The latest report has revealed the Serie A club’s asking price, as they want around €70 million to part ways with the youngster. Juventus paid a loan fee worth €10 million and €32 million to seal a permanent deal for Conceicao, with the total value of the package being worth around €45 million. So, they want to make a significant profit on their investment.

Francisco Conceicao and his career so far

Francisco Conceicao has made massive strides since joining Juventus from FC Porto. The Bianconeri initially signed the 23-year-old on loan for the 2024/25 season before completing a permanent move last summer. While the young winger has not produced the desired output, he has become a pivotal figure under Luciano Spalletti.

The Portuguese international has managed only four goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season. However, Conceicao’s stock is high, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Conceicao move to the Premier League this summer?

Liverpool’s interest in Francisco Conceicao is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for a wide attacker this summer as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah. They have already been short of quality options on the flanks after failing to sufficiently replace Luis Diaz when he joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Salah’s departure will create an additional vacancy in the advanced areas, forcing Liverpool to dip into the market for a wide attacker. Several candidates, including Roony Bardghji, have thus emerged on the Merseyside club’s wishlist, with Conceicao also a viable target.

Recent reports have suggested that the outgoing Premier League champions have initiated contact to discuss a move for the 23-year-old Portuguese winger. However, Juventus’s asking price is too high for a player who has yet to show the desired output thus far in his professional career. It will not be surprising to see Liverpool discuss a more cost-effective operation.