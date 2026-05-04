Liverpool will reportedly look to sign 20-year-old Swedish international Roony Bardghji from Barcelona in a deal worth €45 million in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona attacking prospect Roony Bardghji is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 20-year-old.

The latest report has revealed that the Premier League champions are ready to pay €45 million to sign the youngster this summer. Liverpool will aim to finalise the move before the World Cup, as they fear “a strong performance with Sweden will further inflate his value” by July.

How has Roony Bardghji fared as a Barcelona player?

Roony Bardghji has had to bide his time since joining Barcelona from FC Copenhagen last summer. Born in Kuwait City, the promising winger spent his formative years in Sweden and Denmark, passing through the academies at Kallinge SK, Rödeby AIF, and Malmo FF before graduating from the youth division at FC Copenhagen.

The 20-year-old has managed only 783 minutes of game time across 26 appearances in all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season. However, a tally of two goals and four assists is impressive for the minutes he has received this term. Meanwhile, the Swedish international’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs, including Liverpool, vying for his signature.

Will Liverpool seal Roony Bardghji transfer?

Liverpool’s interest in Roony Bardghji makes sense. The Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, with the veteran Egyptian attacker set to call time on his legendary stint at Anfield this summer. However, Luis Diaz’s departure last summer created a significant void in the Merseyside club’s offensive unit, one that Cody Gakpo has failed to fill.

So, while the outgoing Premier League champions need a right-sided attacker to be Salah’s successor, they must also sign someone who can be a long-term solution on the left flank. Several candidates, including Yan Diomande, have thus emerged on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Bardghji also a viable target.

However, it is unclear if Barcelona will be ready to sell the 20-year-old Swedish international only one year after signing him from FC Copenhagen. However, the possibility of recouping a sum like €45 million should appeal to the Blaugrana amid the never-ending financial distress. So, Liverpool may fancy the chances of landing him this summer.