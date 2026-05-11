Liverpool considering €80-100 million move for Estevao Willian

Liverpool are pondering making a €80-100 million offer to sign Chelsea attacking sensation Estevao Willian this summer.

Despite having forked out a fortune to reinforce their attack last summer, things did not really go according to plan for Liverpool. The Merseyside club are once again gearing up to go big in the transfer window. While they will look to add more quality in a number of positions, their top priority will once again be their attack.

With Mohamed Salah leaving the club at the end of the season, the Reds are on the lookout for a forward who can replace him in the long run. They consider Chelsea’s Estevao Willian a perfect fit for the role, and according to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are contemplating a €80-100 million raid on their rivals for the Brazilian sensation.

Estevao had already made quite a name for himself on his way up at Palmeiras. A number of top clubs were after him, but Chelsea managed to win the race. He finally moved to Stamford Bridge last summer and has managed to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League without much trouble.

Prior to his hamstring injury, the 19-year-old winger featured in 36 matches. He racked up over 1,600 minutes of first-team action and ended up contributing towards 12 goals. The youngster’s performances have attracted a lot of interest, and Liverpool are now one of the clubs that are keen on prising him away.

Liverpool plot a raid on Chelsea for Estevao

The Reds consider the Brazilian international a perfect fit for their setup thanks to his pace, ball control and knack for taking on defenders. With Salah leaving the club and perhaps moving to MLS, they are in desperate need of more quality in the final third, and believe investing in Estevao could do wonders for them in the long run.

While his contract at Chelsea runs until 2033, the youngster could be interested in a switch given how things have panned out at the West London club. The teenage sensation will also receive more opportunities at Liverpool, considering Salah’s spot will become vacant in a few weeks. With Chelsea’s project going nowhere, he may prefer playing for a club that will consistently feature in the Champions League and push for important titles.

While the Blues have no intentions of sanctioning his departure, they need to raise funds could give Liverpool a slight window of opportunity. With Liverpool considering making an €80-100 million offer, Chelsea could be tempted to sanction a sale, as per the report. However, negotiations between two Premier League rivals have never been straightforward, and a long transfer saga may be on the cards.