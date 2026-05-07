San Diego FC keen on Mohamed Salah

MLS outfit San Diego FC have been working on bringing Mohamed Salah to the club, as the Egyptian nears his Liverpool exit.

Mohamed Salah’s exit is one of the big talking points when it comes to Liverpool at the moment, with concerns that fans may not be able to see him play again this season. On his future, King Fut on X reports that Mohamed Mansour, the owner of MLS outfit San Diego FC, is keen to bring the Egyptian to the club in the summer.

Mohamed Salah is a big loss for Liverpool, not only for the productivity he brings, but also for the personality he gave the team on the pitch. The Egyptian will leave the club, possibly on a free transfer in the summer, despite having a year left on his present deal.

There are all sorts of rumours stating his next destination, as MLS outfit San Diego are now in the mix for the Egyptian forward. The MLS club were keen back in January when there were uncertainties surrounding the Liverpool fan favourite, but he did stay put beyond the winter window.

San Diego FC owner Mohamed Mansour is a huge admirer of Salah and is pushing to get a deal in place for the Liverpool man ahead of the summer. The club have one more ‘Designated Player’ slot available at their disposal, which effectively allows the team to sign a player not measured within the salary cap of the league.

San Diego also tried for Kevin De Bruyne last summer without any success, and this time around, they will push for Salah as a big-name player. The MLS outfit have been on the lookout for a marquee signing for some time, as they look to establish themselves among the more prestigious sides in the league.

What Next for Mohamed Salah?

The idea of making the switch to MLS would be an interesting prospect for Salah, but he is in no rush to make an early decision. There is interest from European sides, as Napoli are eyeing a Bosman move, while there are other teams interested. However, the biggest admiration comes from Saudi Arabia, with teams from the Middle Eastern league chasing the winger for a few years now.

The Saudi Pro League are ready to step up their interest, with a few old admirers and some new ones very much in the chase. Al-Qadsiah are the latest to enter the race, while others like Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have been keeping close tabs on his situation before. The Liverpool fan favourite will have plenty of options ahead of the summer, including San Diego, as he makes a well-thought-out decision over his future.